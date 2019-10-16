|
MACKIN FRANCES R. (MARINO)
Age 90, of Bethel Park, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of Italo "Ody" Mackin for 71 years; loving mother of Dean (Cynthia) Mackin and Marcy Mackin (Jerry Schwertz); proud grandmother of Melody (George) Johnson, Stacy Mackin, and Zachary (Julia) Olawski; great-grandmother of Charlie Johnson and Jade Olawski; sister to the late Michael Marino; devoted daughter of the late Minnie and Tony Marino. Fran was a dedicated volunteer at St. Clair Hospital for over 40 years. Throughout her life, she graciously opened her home for all of her loved ones in need. Fran was the consummate homemaker who loved to entertain. Her home was a place that everyone enjoyed and felt welcomed. Fran also selflessly supported her husband unconditionally throughout his business and life. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Thursday 4-8 p.m. and Friday 9-9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Parish, Bethel Park. Entombment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019