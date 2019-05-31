|
SILHANEK FRANCES R. (PRICE)
Age 96, of Ross Twp., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl V. Silhanek; loving mother of Maureen "Penny" (Stanley) Socha, Carol "Cookie" (Ted) Freyvogel, Ida Mae "Mazie" (Al) Pliskaner, Patricia (Wes) McKinney, and Judith (Chris) Cartier; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of Dorothy Radovich. Fran was a charter member of the CDA and former owner of Silhanek's Poultry Farm. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Sebastian Church, Ross Twp., on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Sebastian Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019