Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Ross Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES SILHANEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES R. (PRICE) SILHANEK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCES R. (PRICE) SILHANEK Obituary
SILHANEK FRANCES R. (PRICE)

Age 96, of Ross Twp., on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl V. Silhanek; loving mother of Maureen "Penny" (Stanley) Socha, Carol "Cookie" (Ted) Freyvogel, Ida Mae "Mazie" (Al) Pliskaner, Patricia (Wes) McKinney, and Judith (Chris) Cartier; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of Dorothy Radovich. Fran was a charter member of the CDA and former owner of Silhanek's Poultry Farm. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Sebastian Church, Ross Twp., on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Sebastian Church. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now