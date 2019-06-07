RIZZO FRANCES (GRETOK)

On Wednesday, June 5, 2019 age 80 of North Versailles and formally of Wilmerding. Frances was the daughter of the late Frank and Lena (Satulina) Gretok. Wife of the late Eugene Rizzo; loving mom of Greg (Tina) Rizzo, Frank Rizzo, James (Roberta) Comunale and Mark Comunale; special grandma of Krystin, Olivia, Kasey, Alec and Julia; sister of Irene Stackiewicz and the late Jean Gretok, late Dolores Brill, and late Thelma Comunale; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA on Monday from 2-8 p.m. Parting prayers on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Jude the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com.