On Thursday, July 25, 2019, Frances Sage Harvan Natishin formerly of North Versailles entered life eternal. She was born on Saturday, April 1, 1922, in Braddock to the late, Frank Sage and Frances Skerbinec Sage. Her father called her his "April Fools Baby." She was the last surviving child of nine brothers and sisters. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Harvan and Michael Natishin. She is survived by her children, Michael (Cindy) Harvan of Georgetown, Pennsylvania, Linda Harvan (late Bill Reese) of Leechburg, Susan Imam, (late Nat) of Maryland, Marian (Bob) Haney of California, and Barbara (Kip) Skavinski of California, three grandchildren, Kira (Michael Todisco) Skavinski, Amber Haney and Nicholas Haney, great-grandchildren, Arik and Andrew Todisco, Cindy's children, Greg Schneider and Lauren Schneider and many nieces and nephews. Frances lived her life with great faith in God. In addition to her children, her great passion in life was baking. Calling hours with the family will be on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Braddock, on Tuesday, July 30, 20219 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.
