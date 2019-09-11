|
SKELLY FRANCES (ENGSTROM)
On Monday, September 9, 2019, of Mount Lebanon. Fran was an extraordinarily beautiful and elegant lady. She is now in heaven with her late son, Robert Henderson. Adored wife of 48 years of John "Jack" Skelly. She is also survived by her sons from a previous marriage, James Henderson, of NYC, Charles (Kathleen) Henderson, of North Carolina; stepson, Stephen (Debbie) Skelly, of FL; granddaughters, Dr. Amy Henderson of PA, and Diane, of NYC. Fran graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin. She was married to her husband in March 1972, and then left for Brussels, Belgium for Jack's assignment as treasurer for Westinghouse, Europe. From 1975-1980, she was director of volunteer services at West Penn Hospital. In 1980, they left for Singapore for Jack's position as treasurer of Westinghouse, Asia-Pacific. She was president of the American Club in Singapore during these three years. Everywhere Fran went, she would draw attention, particularly when she entered a room with a crowd of people. Upon early retirement, Jack fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming an actor and dragged Fran kicking and screaming into the spotlight. She appeared in many training films; made her stage debut when she was 70 years old at Baldwin Players; and did numerous print work, including for General Nutrition, Nemacolin Woodlands, and other large companies. Fran will be lovingly missed by many friends. Funeral arrangement by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Thursday, 1:30-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a blessing service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment private. NO FLOWERS please, due to allergies. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Services Society, 4638 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412-539-1090). Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019