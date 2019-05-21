LOGUE FRANCESCA GUTHRIE HILBISH

On Monday, May 20, 2019, at age 94. Born in Pittsburgh on December 18, 1924, to Joseph Miller Hilbish and Francesca Moyer Hilbish, she was educated at Ursuline Academy and PCW (Pennsylvania College for Women). During World War II, she worked with the American Women's Volunteer Service primarily transporting pilots to the Moon Run airfield on Saturday mornings and was very proud of her uniform, even though her Corporal stripes were sewn on upside down! During her marriage of 69 years to Paul Vincent Logue, who died in 2014, they lived in Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Chicago before returning to Pittsburgh again. She is survived by her children, Francesca Anderson (Bradley), Brooklyn, NY, Susan McBride (William), Charlotte, NC, Patrick Logue, Scottsdale, AZ, James Logue (Carol), Fox Chapel, PA, and Genie Herbert (Gary), Bryn Mawr, PA; eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ella Herman. While a member of the board of the Duquesne School of Music, she assisted in raising funds for a scholarship fund. She was also a devoted and active member of St Scholastica Church, loved her Nine Holer golfing partners at the Pittsburgh Field Club, and enjoyed lobster and vacationing at the ocean. Friends will be received on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street. Funeral Thursday, May 23, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial at St Scholastica Church at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the University of Pittsburgh/William Follansbee Master Clinician Chair, Mail to: UPMC Medical & Health Sciences Foundation, Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes at Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. www.freyvogelfuneralhome.com