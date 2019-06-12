Home

On May 31, 2019, age 88, of Cocoa, FL, formerly of West Mifflin. Frank was born in Aquara, Italy, the son of the late Lucido and Caterina (Fauceglia) Di Bello; husband of the late Margaret (Falce) Di Bello; brother of Elvira Bertone and the late Alfredo Di Bello and Rosina Capo of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; survived by his children and grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation at St. Mary Church, 444 Glenfield Rd., Sewickley, PA  at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15. Funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Memorial luncheon at Noon at Atria's Restaurant, 10 Old Clairton Rd., Pleasant Hills, PA.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
