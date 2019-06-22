SERRAO FRANCESCOANTONIO

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Frank Serrao, beloved husband of Maria (Scalamogna) Serrao, passed away at the age of 86 surrounded by his family after a valiant fight with complications from the flu. Loving father of Joseph Serrao (Teresa Silvaggio), Palma Constantin (Joseph), and Rosemary Bruno (John). He spent Father's Day with the loves and pride of his life, his grandchildren, James Constantin of Boston, MA, Giovanni Bruno of Chicago, IL, Gabrielle Bruno of Arlington, VA, Francis Constantin, and Palma and Francis Serrao. Son of the late Giuseppe Serrao and Palma (Barbieri) Serrao; brother of Palma Serrao and the late Caterina Serrao. He loved and was loved by many cousins, but especially Ralph and Rose Barbieri. Emigrating from Maierato, Italy at the age of 17, Frank came to Pittsburgh with a dream and created an extraordinary life. With his incredible work ethic, he held multiple jobs simultaneously as a young man. He learned the art of shoe making in Maierato and started in shoe repair in Boggs & Buhl in the Northside in 1952. He then worked in the shoe repair department at Gimbels Department Store for over 30 years. After a courageous and victorious fight with lung cancer in 1983, he purchased the shoe repair shop at Allegheny Center Mall and in the next 30 years, he built Serrao Shoe Repair into a strong business. He reluctantly retired in March of 2010, but continued to be a mentor at Fox Chapel Shoe Repair. He was part of the fabric of both the Downtown and Northside communities. With his bigger than life personality and booming voice, he was friends with local celebrities and homeless alike. He was most proud of his family, especially his children, whom he always introduced as Joe, the Architect; Palma, the Pharmacist; and Rosemary, the Analyst. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday, June 23 from 4-7 p.m. and Monday, June 24 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.. Funeral Tuesday, June 25, Mass of Christian Burial St. Raphael Church 10:00 a.m. www.freyvogelfuneralhome.com.