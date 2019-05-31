Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Rise Baptist Church, Ingot and Sheffler Street, New Homestead Hill. Interment private. Arrang
Ingot and Sheffler Street
New Homestead Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIENE HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIENE (MOSLEY) HAYES


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FRANCIENE (MOSLEY) HAYES Obituary
HAYES FRANCIENE (MOSLEY)

Age 81, of New Homestead Hill, transitioned peacefully at home on Monday, May 27, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Levi C. Aaron, Terri; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Gloria) Mosley, Donald (Shirley) Mosley, Norma Jean Lampley, Yvonne Johnson, Phyllis Colquitt, Lorraine Hayes; and a host of other relatives and good friends too numerous to mention. Memorial service 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mt. Rise Baptist Church, Ingot and Sheffler Street, New Homestead Hill. Interment private. Arrangements by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now