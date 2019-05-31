|
HAYES FRANCIENE (MOSLEY)
Age 81, of New Homestead Hill, transitioned peacefully at home on Monday, May 27, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Levi C. Aaron, Terri; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Gloria) Mosley, Donald (Shirley) Mosley, Norma Jean Lampley, Yvonne Johnson, Phyllis Colquitt, Lorraine Hayes; and a host of other relatives and good friends too numerous to mention. Memorial service 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mt. Rise Baptist Church, Ingot and Sheffler Street, New Homestead Hill. Interment private. Arrangements by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME. www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019