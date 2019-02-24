Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
FRANCINE FETTMAN
More Obituaries for FRANCINE FETTMAN
DR. FRANCINE FETTMAN


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DR. FRANCINE FETTMAN Obituary
FETTMAN DR. FRANCINE

Dr. Francine Fettman, born on May 5, 1937, in New York, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at age 82. She is survived by her husband, Irwin; and children, Karen and Eric. She was a Mother, Wife, Teacher and Therapist and all who knew her will remember her empathy, passion, desire to help others and love for her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Temple Ohav Shalom. To offer condolences or to read more about her amazing life, please visit brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
