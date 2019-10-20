|
KONEN FRANCINE (JENCKA)
On Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the age of 68. Loving daughter, sister and mother of three, passed through the pearly gates of Heaven to be with friends, family and Jesus Christ. Francine was born July 14, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PAto Francis and Lois (Smoker) Jencka. She graduated from Perry High School in 1969 and received her bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Mercyhurst University in Erie, PA before taking a position at Hertz Corporation for 22 years in Oklahoma City, where she retired from in May 2016. She had a passion for two things; quilting and her grandchildren. Every one of her nine grandchildren receive a quilt made specially for them at Christmas after their tenth birthday. She also made many quilts that she donated to the less fortunate. She had immense talent and was very good at what she did! Her quilts were much admired, not only by friends and family, but by all who got the pleasure of curling up with one. She was also an avid cruiser/traveler and loved the Cayamo cruises. One of the best memories we could have is the family cruise all three of her kids and all nine of her grandkids took with her in 2018. Her children know it meant a lot to her. Francine was loving, caring and devoted to her family. She will be dearly missed. Francine was preceded in death by her father, Frank Valentine Jencka; her sister-in-law, Lana Dumrauf; and nephew, Michael Moeller. She is survived by her mother, Lois; her three children, Donald Konen and his wife, Jennifer; Jana Luper and her husband, Chris Brune and Bryon Konen and his wife, Misty; nine grandchildren, Devyn and Dylan Konen, Ashley, Julie and Megan Luper, Collier Brune, Tyler, Braxton and Chase Konen; four brothers and sisters, David Jencka, Mary Ellen Moeller and her husband, Tom, Theresa Fischer and her husband, Frank and Michael Jencka; along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., to include family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at ASA SMITH FUNERAL SERVICE in Harrah, Oklahoma. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church Newalla, Oklahoma. Visit www.AsaSmith.net to share memories and leave your comments or condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019