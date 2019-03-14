|
|
ARTHUR FRANCINE MARIE
Age 66, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, of West Mifflin. Beloved wife of Loarn William Arthur; daughter of the late Francis R. and Theresa E. (Bozsan) Cannavine; cherished sister of Marianne (Matthew) Cristello; devoted aunt of Nathan and Katrina Cristello. Francine was a beautiful dancer who studied with the Pittsburgh Ballet and performed in several musicals at the Pittsburgh Playhouse and was also in the Pittsburgh Folk Festival for the Hungarian Group. There will be no visitation. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to Light of Life Ministries, 10 East North Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or , 1000 Liberty Avenue, Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019