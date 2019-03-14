Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCINE ARTHUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCINE MARIE ARTHUR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCINE MARIE ARTHUR Obituary
ARTHUR FRANCINE MARIE

Age 66, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, of West Mifflin. Beloved wife of Loarn William Arthur; daughter of the late Francis R. and Theresa E. (Bozsan) Cannavine; cherished sister of Marianne (Matthew) Cristello; devoted aunt of Nathan and Katrina Cristello. Francine was a beautiful dancer who studied with the Pittsburgh Ballet and performed in several musicals at the Pittsburgh Playhouse and was also in the Pittsburgh Folk Festival for the Hungarian Group. There will be no visitation. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to Light of Life Ministries, 10 East North Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or , 1000 Liberty Avenue, Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now