Age 86, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Of the North Hills, formerly of Pittsburgh's North Side, beloved husband of the late Joanne (Geithner) Roman, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully. Born March 14, 1933, son of the late Anthony and Aida (Colangelo) Roman; loving father of Cindy Cancelliere (John), Patti Ann Thomas (Dave), Franny Hawbaker (David), Anthony "Michael" Roman (Rose), Pamela Roman and David Roman (Brian Mowry); proud grandfather of Gina (Vivek), Sam (Jennifer), Philicia, Alex, Eva (Brett), Mia, Francis (Yulia), Bethany (Jerry) and Emily; devoted great-grandfather of Camilla, Francesca, Cynthia, Sebastian, Samantha, Connor, Peyton, Demitri and Brooks; brother of Robert Roman (Kate) and Gerry Burton. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church Wednesday 10 a.m. Chick will always be remembered for his fun-loving spirit, being an avid golfer, and as the proud owner of Chick's Copper Mug Restaurant on Babcock Blvd. in the North Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the of Pgh., act.alz.org/goto/RomanVue. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
