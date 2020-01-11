|
|
SWIECH FRANCIS A.
Of the Northside, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Husband of the late Ethel M. (Warner) Swiech; loving father of Deborah A. Blackburn (Michael), Donna M. Caputo (Joseph) and Diana D. Bildhauer (Donald, Jr.); preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters; proud grandfather of Jamie Thomas (David), Dominic Caputo (Rebecca), Rosina Caputo, Angelina Hudspath (Caleb), Gino Caputo, Aaron and Ryan Bildhauer; also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills, Mass of Christian at Incarnation of the Lord Church, Monday 10 a.m. Francis worked for H.J. Heinz for over 40 years.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020