Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Incarnation of the Lord Church
FRANCIS A. SWIECH Obituary
SWIECH FRANCIS A.

Of the Northside, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Husband of the late Ethel M. (Warner) Swiech; loving father of Deborah A. Blackburn (Michael), Donna M. Caputo (Joseph) and Diana D. Bildhauer (Donald, Jr.); preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters; proud grandfather of Jamie Thomas (David), Dominic Caputo (Rebecca), Rosina Caputo, Angelina Hudspath (Caleb), Gino Caputo, Aaron and Ryan Bildhauer; also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills, Mass of Christian at Incarnation of the Lord Church, Monday 10 a.m. Francis worked for H.J. Heinz for over 40 years.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
