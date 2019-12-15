Home

Francis "Fran" DeCesare, 88, of Murrysville, PA, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, PA. Born in Swissvale, PA, to the late Nicholas DeCesare and Mary Cunningham DeCesare, Francis was their middle son. He was predeceased by his older brother, Nicholas "Rich" DeCesare and the youngest brother, Thomas DeCesare. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, Francis married Jeanne L. Pulsinelli on January 22, 1955. They lived in Forest Hills, PA for many years, where Fran was heavily involved in local government and a Borough Councilman for several years before moving to Murrysville, PA. Fran worked as a Mechanical Engineer for U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomas Works for many years in Braddock, PA. He also worked at Eichleay Engineering Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA. His beloved wife Jeanne passed away May 8, 2019. Francis is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James F. DeCesare and Amy L. (Love) DeCesare and was a devoted "Pap" to grandsons, Matthew J. and Mark A. DeCesare, all of Delmont, PA. He will also be missed by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was the family historian and a proud patriot. As per Fran's wishes there will be no viewing or funeral service. A celebration of Fran and his wife Jeanne's lives will be announced at a later date. The BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME in Delmont, PA is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
