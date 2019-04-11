BOLDY FRANCIS

Of Oakmont, age 85, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Francis was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Bishop) Boldy; loving father of step-sons, Larry (Pam), Tim (Juanita) and Chris Johnston; brother of William (Mildred) Boldy, Henrietta (Francis) Popack, Cecelia Maier (the late Robert). Francis was preceded in death by his siblings, Vincent (the late Louise), Gabriella (the late Anton) Janosek; proud grandfather of Michele, Nicole, Bradley and Steven; great-grandfather of Luca, Isaac, Ethan and Oliver; also survived by nieces and nephews; and special niece, Beverly McCarrell. Friends will be received on Thursday 4-8 p.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Avenue, Oakmont, PA 15139 where a funeral service will be held on Friday 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Paul Kirschbaum. Interment will follow in Verona Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Francis' name to Monroeville Assembly of God Church; 4561 Old William Penn Hwy. Monroeville, PA 15146; http://maog.org/ Online condolences may be made to englishfuneralhome.com