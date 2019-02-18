|
|
BRAGANO FRANCIS "FRANK"
Age 82, of Brookline, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Husband of the late Christine Bucci Bragano; father of Anthony Bragano; grandfather of Noah, Ella and Eva; brother of Terri Baehler and the late Anthony, Robert and Eugene Bragano; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, (412-381-2323). Interment Private. No flowers please. Family suggests contributions to United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. www.bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019