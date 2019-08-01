Home

POWERED BY

Services
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
107 4th Ave
Rankin, PA 15104-1120
(412) 271-6322
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
107 4th Ave
Rankin, PA 15104-1120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
107 4th Ave
Rankin, PA 15104-1120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Braddock Hills, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS CUSHION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS C. "FRAN" CUSHION

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS C. "FRAN" CUSHION Obituary
CUSHION FRANCIS C. "FRAN"

On Wednesday July 31, 2019, age 90, of Rankin passed away. He was a lifelong resident of Rankin along with his late wife, Betty June Cushion. He was the loving father of Greg Cushion (wife Jane) and Carla Giacchino and grandfather of Liza Cushion (husband Rob), Nicholas Cushion, Jeffrey Cushion, the late Anthony Giacchino, Vincent Giacchino (wife Brittney), and Salvatore Giacchino. Fran was a navy veteran and retired from US steel Carrie Furnace in Rankin. He enjoyed watching sports and golfing with his friends and watching his grandchildren grow. Fran is survived by sister, Evelyn Minkel and brother, David James Cushion and preceded in death by his brother, Michael.  Friends received Friday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 107 4th Ave., Rankin, PA 15104 (412) 271-6322. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m. Good Shepherd Parish Sacred Heart Catholic Church Braddock Hills, PA. Interment will follow with full military honors at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now