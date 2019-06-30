FRANCIS CLEATA AMELIA

Age 93, of Baldwin, formerly of St. Louis, MO. She was born on Sept. 21, 1925, to the late Frank and Cleata Weitershausen. She passed on June 29, 2019. Cleata is the wife of the late Norval Francis, Sr.; sister to the late Vivian Gerwig and late brother-in-law, William Gerwig; loving mother of Norval Francis, Jr. (Ruben Palencia), Linda (Paul) Francis-Gasparovic, Gary (Jeanette) Francis and Gail Markis; proud grandmother of ten grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; also loving aunt to five nieces and their families. Cleata was a member of the first graduating class at Baldwin High School in 1944. She retired after many years at Sun Drug in Whitehall as manager and enjoyed traveling with family. She enjoyed over 15 years of greeting students at her daughter's dance class. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A funeral service will be held at Hamilton Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m., 4500 Hamilton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.