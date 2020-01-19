Home

Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
2535 Rochester Road,
Cranberry Twp, PA
View Map
FRANCIS D. "FRANK" MEREDITH


1941 - 2020
FRANCIS D. "FRANK" MEREDITH Obituary
MEREDITH FRANCIS "FRANK" D.

On Friday, January 17, 2020, age 78, most recently of Cranberry Township, formerly of Ingram, passed away peacefully while under hospice care at Family Services of UPMC Canterbury Place. Born on December 12, 1941 in McKees Rocks, five days after Pearl Harbor, he was the only child of Anna Sobek Dorbenski Meredith and Frank C. Meredith. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Anne (Foley) Meredith. Frank was the sole proprietor of Meredith Metrology Products, and through that was a manufacturer's representative for many well-known companies. He had a BA in psychology/philosophy from St. Vincent College, '64, and an EMBA from the University of Pittsburgh, '81. When he resided in Ingram, Frank was on the zoning board and was an active volunteer with both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Frank belonged to the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the American Society for Quality, through which he was a certified quality engineer, and in the words of his wife, '… a certified smart guy!' Loving father of Douglas M., Anne M. (Drew) Swank of Moon Township, and Julia E. Meredith of Fox Chapel. Cherished grandfather of Alexander M. (Abbie) Lindsay, Mara M. Willette, and Katherine V. Willette. Brother-in-law to Sister Gertrude Foley SC of Greensburg and Brian Brosnahan of Cheshire, CT. Also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Avenue/ PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Paul of the Cross Retreat Center, 148 Monastery Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
