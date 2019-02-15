ROSSI FRANCIS E.

Of Ross Twp. was born in Ambridge, PA on September 17, 1935, son of the late Gaetano and Anna (D'Angelotonia) Rossi. Beloved husband of the late Rita M. (Besavitch) Rossi; father of Elaine Rossi, Marilyn Rossi and Charlotte (Miguel) Ochoa; brother-in-law of Jean Enzler Rossi, Jack (Sally) Besavitch, and the late Ruth Besavitch Meyer; brother of the late Anthony (Virginia) Rossi, Ernest Rossi, Emidio Rossi, and Amalia Rossi; grandfather of Samantha Skopas, Haley Brattain, Eric Brattain; great-grandfather of Rubi Morales; uncle of Gena (John) Rossi Bartimac, John (Nancy) Rossi, Cathy (Mike) Rossi Warner, Bob (Beth) Rossi, Stan Weir, Carol Michalski, and the late Antoinette (Peter) Rossi Schwalm; also survived by many cousins and friends around the world. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, Feb 17th, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, Feb 18th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave Pittsburgh PA 15229. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Parish, 1000 Avila Ct, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019 at 10 a.m. Francis spent 29 years on Long Island working as an air traffic controller before returning back to Pennsylvania for the last 32 years where he was a member of Elks, Eagles, Fellows Club, and the Fretted Instrument Guild of America, lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Long Island Banjo Society, founder of the Pittsburgh Banjo Club, past president of Banjo's Unlimited, editor of The Resonator Newsletter of Banjo's Unlimited and inductee into the National Four-String Banjo Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Frank Rossi to the North Side Leadership Fund Conference College Music Scholarship, 1319 Allegheny Ave. Floor 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or The American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame 9 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104. Please leave online condolences at

