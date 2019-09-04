|
KIMMEL, JR. FRANCIS "FRAN" G.
Age 79, of McCandless, formerly of West View, on Monday, September 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 55 years of Geraldine (Wolota) Kimmel; father of Michael (Colleen) Kimmel, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Schwartz; grandfather of Jessica (Andrew) Toro and Sarah Schwartz; brother of Catherine Kimmel Pelligrino and the late Marie Bowers. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Fran was a member of the Usher's Club at St. Athanasius, where he loved to greet people at the doors every week. He worked for the Post-Gazette for 25 years and was a North Hills School Bus Driver for 25 years. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Leukemia Foundation: 333 E. Carson St., # 441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019