SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
More Obituaries for FRANCIS KIMMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS G. "FRAN" KIMMEL Jr.

FRANCIS G. "FRAN" KIMMEL Jr. Obituary
KIMMEL, JR. FRANCIS "FRAN" G.

Age 79, of McCandless, formerly of West View, on Monday, September 2, 2019. Beloved husband for 55 years of Geraldine (Wolota) Kimmel; father of Michael (Colleen) Kimmel, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Schwartz; grandfather of Jessica (Andrew) Toro and Sarah Schwartz; brother of Catherine Kimmel Pelligrino and the late Marie Bowers. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Fran was a member of the Usher's Club at St. Athanasius, where he loved to greet people at the doors every week. He worked for the Post-Gazette for 25 years and was a North Hills School Bus Driver for 25 years. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Leukemia Foundation: 333 E. Carson St., # 441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
