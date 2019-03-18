McATEE FRANCIS GREGORY

Age 88, of Glenshaw, PA, passed from this life on March 17, 2019. Francis, known by several nicknames, including Bud, Buddy, Mac and Fran, was born in Braddock, PA February 18, 1931, and would go on to serve his country in the Korean War as a member of the US Army 8th Division where he attained the rank of Sergeant and ran the Motorpool from 1952-54. Upon his return, he would resume his career, working as a what today would be called a "Collision Specialist," skilled in repairing and coatings, making damaged cars new again. Francis married his beloved Edna, whom he met after returning from Korea, on April 21, 1956 in St. Andrew's Church in the Manchester section of Pittsburgh. They would raise four children, including one with special needs, after moving into their Shaler Township home. Francis was a charter member of St. Bonaventure Church in Shaler, where he served for many years as an usher and other volunteer functions, including a stint as a committee member of Cub Scout Pack 560, and as a fundraiser for the parish. He was also a member of various organizations, including the Art Rooney Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, and the Elfinwild Chapter of the Lions Club as well as the Glenshaw Chapter of AARP. Francis' pride and joy was his "camp," part of Holiday Camplands in Andover, OH traveling there every season he and his family were able for 23 years. His sense of duty continued there where he volunteered in various fundraisers for the campground. Francis was a loving husband, a great provider, and took a keen interest in the activities of his kids, showing up for Little League and midget football games, Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Girl Scout events and musical and dramatic performances. This carried over to his grandchildren, where he enthusiastically attended multitudes of parades, dance recitals, competitions, and singing performances that they were involved with. He also travelled to his children and grandchildren's high school and college graduations. Francis is survived by his bride of almost 63 years, Edna Jane (Geis) McAtee; children, Greg McAtee (Robin) of Indiana Township, Mary Jones (Roscoe) of Shaler Township and Melissa Pearson (Craig) of Hampton Township; 10 grandchildren; and one soon to arrive great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Ann McAtee; his father, Frank J. McAtee; mother, Ursula Camella (O'Connell) McAtee; stepmother, Tamar (Arnold) McAtee; and siblings, Regis McAtee (who died in infancy), Regis McAtee and Rita Mae Herzer. Friends and family will be received at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116 on Monday, March 18th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at St. Bonaventure Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford, a ministry of Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation (www.good-samaritanhospice.org). Please visit us at:

neelyfuneralhome.com