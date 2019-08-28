|
CARICATO FRANCIS J.
Age 77 of Valencia, formerly of Glenshaw passed away suddenly in his home on Monday, August 26, 2019. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce of 55 years and was a devoted caregiver during her long battle with cancer. He is survived by his children Lori (Michael) Hinson, Joseph (Tracy) Caricato, and Brian (Joanne) Caricato. Proud grandfather of Ashley (David) Dobrodziej, Alyssa (Eric) van Schaik, Abigail Hinson, Tyler, Chase, Juliana, and Anton Caricato. Frank is also survived by his brother Anthony Caricato of Nevada.Frank was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Central Catholic High School before earning his undergraduate degree from Duquesne University and a Masters from the University of Pittsburgh. He had a life-long passion for sports and enjoyed supporting all of his Pittsburgh teams. As a young boy, Frank pitched in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA and later pitched four years at Duquesne University. Frank was a prayerful and faithful man, serving over fifteen years with St. Vincent de Paul Society and as a lector at both St. Mary's of Glenshaw and St. Richard of Gibsonia. He also served as a volunteer of the Lamb's Supper Ministry at St. Richard which helps to feed Pittsburgh's homeless community. Frank was a dedicated employee of Westinghouse for over 40 years. After retirement, Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as improving his handicap on the golf course. Throughout his life, Frank loved to share his joy, laughter and optimism with those around him. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30th from 2-4pm & 6-8pm at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, PA 15007. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Richard Parish, Gibsonia, PA on Saturday, August 31st at 10am. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lamb's Supper Ministry or St. Vincent de Paul Society at St Richard Parish, Gibsonia, PA, 15044
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019