Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
412-835-7940
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS CHARNESKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS J. CHARNESKY

Obituary Condolences

FRANCIS J. CHARNESKY Obituary
CHARNESKY FRANCIS J.

Age 78, of Bethel Park, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Joanne (Melesi) Charnesky; loving father of David (Peggy) Gregor, Denise Gregor Andreis, Dana (Robert) Baker, and the late Dennis Gregor; dear brother of Jerry (Marla) and Carl (Lavonne) Charnesky; cherished grandfather of Dennis Gregor, Ashley and Tyler Andreis, Robert Jayden "RJ" and Jace Baker; uncle of Teresa (Bryan) Patterson, Jimmy and Jerry Charnesky. Sonny was a US Army veteran. He enjoyed his woodworking, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 5120 West Library Ave., Bethel Park, 412-835-7940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
Download Now