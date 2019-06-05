CHARNESKY FRANCIS J.

Age 78, of Bethel Park, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Joanne (Melesi) Charnesky; loving father of David (Peggy) Gregor, Denise Gregor Andreis, Dana (Robert) Baker, and the late Dennis Gregor; dear brother of Jerry (Marla) and Carl (Lavonne) Charnesky; cherished grandfather of Dennis Gregor, Ashley and Tyler Andreis, Robert Jayden "RJ" and Jace Baker; uncle of Teresa (Bryan) Patterson, Jimmy and Jerry Charnesky. Sonny was a US Army veteran. He enjoyed his woodworking, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 5120 West Library Ave., Bethel Park, 412-835-7940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.