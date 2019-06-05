|
|
CHARNESKY FRANCIS J.
Age 78, of Bethel Park, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Joanne (Melesi) Charnesky; loving father of David (Peggy) Gregor, Denise Gregor Andreis, Dana (Robert) Baker, and the late Dennis Gregor; dear brother of Jerry (Marla) and Carl (Lavonne) Charnesky; cherished grandfather of Dennis Gregor, Ashley and Tyler Andreis, Robert Jayden "RJ" and Jace Baker; uncle of Teresa (Bryan) Patterson, Jimmy and Jerry Charnesky. Sonny was a US Army veteran. He enjoyed his woodworking, but his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL. Family and friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 5120 West Library Ave., Bethel Park, 412-835-7940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019