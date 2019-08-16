|
|
FRIES FRANCIS J.
Age 91, of McCandless Twp., on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved husband for 58 years of Ruth E. (Hastings) Fries; proud father of Kimberly L. (Adam Doolittle) Fries; loving grandfather of Devlin R. Doolittle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Fran was a Korean War Army Veteran. He was owner of Mt. Nebo Super Market on Mt. Nebo Road, after a week of retirement from the store he went on to be a bus driver for the North Allegheny School District for 25 years where he got his moniker of "Mr. Frantastic". Francis will be greatly missed by his family as well as his extended family. He always had a voice and heart that was larger than life, which he lived to it's fullest. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, August 18th 1:00-3:00 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143, where a Memorial Service will be held following visitation at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Fran's name to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019