Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
FRANCIS J. GEARY

FRANCIS J. GEARY Obituary
GEARY FRANCIS J.

Of Hampton Twp., formerly of Ross Twp., on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to June E. (Sands) Geary; dear father of Eileen E. Lutz (Paul), Diane S. Tataseo (John) and Gregory J. Geary (Jeannette); proud grandfather of Jonathon and Lauren Lutz and Jack Tataseo; brother of Mary Ann Prior, Paul Geary, James Geary, Leo Geary, Cathy Geary and the late George Geary; Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Avila Church, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Fran was an avid golfer, a longtime usher at St. Teresa's Church and a member of the Knights Of Columbus Bellevue Chapter #1400.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
