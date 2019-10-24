|
GEARY FRANCIS J.
Of Hampton Twp., formerly of Ross Twp., on Friday, October 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to June E. (Sands) Geary; dear father of Eileen E. Lutz (Paul), Diane S. Tataseo (John) and Gregory J. Geary (Jeannette); proud grandfather of Jonathon and Lauren Lutz and Jack Tataseo; brother of Mary Ann Prior, Paul Geary, James Geary, Leo Geary, Cathy Geary and the late George Geary; Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Avila Church, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. Fran was an avid golfer, a longtime usher at St. Teresa's Church and a member of the Knights Of Columbus Bellevue Chapter #1400.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019