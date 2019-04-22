Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS GRASSEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS J. "FRANK" GRASSEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCIS J. "FRANK" GRASSEL Obituary
GRASSEL FRANCIS J. "FRANK"

Age 89, of Beechview, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Marushak) Grassel; loving father of William H. (Denni), Wayne E. (Vicky Campbell) Grassel and Beverly (Neil) Brem; grandfather of Haley (Greg), Steven, Bill (Ashley), Jayna, Connor, Anna, Evan (Halle) and Hannah; great-grandfather of Charles Grassel; brother of Clifford, Ronald Grassel and the late Edward, Norman Grassel, Marie Bell, Alma Travis, Ethel Kern and Dorothy Held. Fond companion of Rosemary Arnold. Family and friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Funeral Service in Beechview United Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Beechview United Presbyterian Church, 1621 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Add a tribute:


brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now