GRASSEL FRANCIS J. "FRANK"
Age 89, of Beechview, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Marushak) Grassel; loving father of William H. (Denni), Wayne E. (Vicky Campbell) Grassel and Beverly (Neil) Brem; grandfather of Haley (Greg), Steven, Bill (Ashley), Jayna, Connor, Anna, Evan (Halle) and Hannah; great-grandfather of Charles Grassel; brother of Clifford, Ronald Grassel and the late Edward, Norman Grassel, Marie Bell, Alma Travis, Ethel Kern and Dorothy Held. Fond companion of Rosemary Arnold. Family and friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Funeral Service in Beechview United Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Beechview United Presbyterian Church, 1621 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Add a tribute:
brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019