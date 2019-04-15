|
KAMINSKI FRANCIS J. "FRANK"
Age 90, of Lawrenceville, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Amparo "Ampy" (Infante) Kaminski; loving father of Richard (Joanne) Kaminski, Kenneth Kaminski, Frances (the late Dennis) Cain and Karen Dorsey; cherished grandfather of Mark Kaminski, Kristen (Tommy) Sieg, Lauren Kaminski and Jessica (Andrea) Dorsey; devoted great-grandfather of Mason, Matthew and Aniyah; brother of Ronald (Geraldine) Kaminski. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019