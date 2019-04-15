Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
FRANCIS KAMINSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS KAMINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS J. "FRANK" KAMINSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCIS J. "FRANK" KAMINSKI Obituary
KAMINSKI FRANCIS J. "FRANK"

Age 90, of Lawrenceville, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Amparo "Ampy" (Infante) Kaminski; loving father of Richard (Joanne) Kaminski, Kenneth Kaminski, Frances (the late Dennis) Cain and Karen Dorsey; cherished grandfather of Mark Kaminski, Kristen (Tommy) Sieg, Lauren Kaminski and Jessica (Andrea) Dorsey; devoted great-grandfather of Mason, Matthew and Aniyah; brother of Ronald (Geraldine) Kaminski. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now