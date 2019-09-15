|
ANDERSON FRANCIS J. "FRANK" "MORT"
Age 78, of York Township, York, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mary Lou (Knowlson) Anderson. Born February 23, 1941 in Homestead, he was a son of the late Frank and Margaret (Koval) Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a graduate of Munhall High School and he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Houston. He then earned his Master of Business Administration from Suffolk University. Mr. Anderson had worked as a Market Manager for the former Allis-Chalmers and then went on to establish his own manufacturing representative company, MLK and Associates, in 1983 from which he retired. He was active in sports, coaching for the Dallastown Cougar Football Organization, Saint Mary's Basketball Team, Dallastown Cougar Baseball, and Dallastown American Legion Senior and Junior Baseball Divisions. Mr. Anderson was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in York, the Victory Athletic Association, Hawk Gunning Club, and he also enjoyed golfing and traveling. In addition to his wife of 55 years, Mr. Anderson is survived by three children, Daniel Anderson, Kevin Anderson, and his wife, Heather, and Kelly Gable, and her husband, Corey, all of York; eight grandchildren, Chyane, Parker, Reiley, Quinn, Bryce, Carly, Jack, and Abbey; a sister, Patricia Bartek, and her husband, Michael of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Anderson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 309 South George Street, York, with the Rev. John M. Kuchinski officiating. Viewing will be 5-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at KUHNER ASSOCIATES FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 863 South George Street, York. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local youth sports organization or to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. KuhnerAssociates.com.