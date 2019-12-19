|
O'REILLY, JR. FRANCIS "FRANK" J.
Age 81, died on December 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born into this life on May 5, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA. Frank was the son to the late Francis, Sr. and Dorothy M. (Rader) O'Reilly. Frank was born and raised in Pittsburgh and moved to Dunnellon in 1986 after retiring with J&L Steel. While living in Dunnellon he worked in Maintenance for Marion County Municipality. He devoted his time as a Volunteer Firefighter for the next 30 years, retiring as Chief of the Rainbow Lakes Estates Volunteer Fire Department. Frank loved working in his yard, tractors, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Rest in Peace until we meet again in that Glorious City. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann O'Reilly; his son, Dennis O'Reilly; his daughter, Kelly Brown; and longtime companion, Madelyn Daut. He leaves behind his wife, Jennie O'Reilly, Dunnellon; his daughters, Erin O'Reilly (Jeff Adkinson), Dunnellon, FL, Michelle O'Reilly, Pittsburgh, PA; his brothers, James O' Reilly (Hilda), Ocala, FL, Dennis O'Reilly (Sandy), Miramar, FL, Dan O'Reilly (Sandy), Miramar, FL; his grandchildren, Solomon Horbitz, Savanah Helton, Sierra Helton, Madison Adkinson; his great-grandchildren, Tuvia Horbitz, Myawn Horbitz, Orlee Horbitz; his nephew, Robby Whitten (Frankie); and his two dogs. Funeral Services will be held at ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow funeral services at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens in Ocala, FL. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's memory to the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department: 3105 SW Ivy Place, Dunnellon, FL 34431. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432, (352) 489-2429.