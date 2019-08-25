Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS ZACHERL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS J. ZACHERL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS J. ZACHERL Obituary
ZACHERL FRANCIS J.

Age 82, of Hampton, on August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years of Janice L. (Peffer) Zacherl; loving father of Debbie (Mike) Danner Verderlic, Connie (Frank) Zielinski, Frank (Nancy) Zacherl and Michael (Samuel) Zacherl; brother of George, Edward, Leroy, Jackie Huff, Walter, Jim, Linda Harigan and the late Anita Fox and Charles Zacherl; cherished grandfather of Karie, Kristy, Kelli, Stacey, Timothy, Rebecca, Frank, Katie, and Joseph; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Gracey, Barron, Jackson, Julianna, Megan, Abigail, Alexander, Penelope, Max, Cassandra, Julia, and Silas. Frank was the founder and President of F. Zacherl, Inc., which began with rental apartments and later grew to residential HVAC including solar and geothermal heating. Eventually, he signed with Sheet Metal Workers Local #12 and became a commercial sheet metal contractor. He was a member of SMACNA for many years.  He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing trips, and was a lifetime member of the West View Sportsman Club where he served various positions over the years. Friends received Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Blessing services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now