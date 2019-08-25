|
|
ZACHERL FRANCIS J.
Age 82, of Hampton, on August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years of Janice L. (Peffer) Zacherl; loving father of Debbie (Mike) Danner Verderlic, Connie (Frank) Zielinski, Frank (Nancy) Zacherl and Michael (Samuel) Zacherl; brother of George, Edward, Leroy, Jackie Huff, Walter, Jim, Linda Harigan and the late Anita Fox and Charles Zacherl; cherished grandfather of Karie, Kristy, Kelli, Stacey, Timothy, Rebecca, Frank, Katie, and Joseph; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Gracey, Barron, Jackson, Julianna, Megan, Abigail, Alexander, Penelope, Max, Cassandra, Julia, and Silas. Frank was the founder and President of F. Zacherl, Inc., which began with rental apartments and later grew to residential HVAC including solar and geothermal heating. Eventually, he signed with Sheet Metal Workers Local #12 and became a commercial sheet metal contractor. He was a member of SMACNA for many years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing trips, and was a lifetime member of the West View Sportsman Club where he served various positions over the years. Friends received Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Blessing services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019