Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS KOWALSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS JOHN KOWALSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS JOHN KOWALSKI Obituary
KOWALSKI FRANCIS JOHN

Passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded in love by friends and family. Francis, also known as "Sonny," "Coffee," and "Franko," was a longtime resident of the South Side. Married in 1948 to Dolores M. (Bosack) Kowalski, Francis worked at the Equitable Gas Company and also operated his own business. Francis loved spending time with his family, playing the piano, and enjoyed gardening. He touched the hearts of everyone he met with his "Pap Pap" charm. Beloved husband of the late Dolores M. "Sis" (Bosack) Kowalski; father of Dee M. Trop (Raymond), Colleen F. Marconi (David), and the late James F. Kowalski; grandfather of Brandon, Justin, and Evan Trop. He was preceded in his death by four sisters and three brothers. A Viewing will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2-9 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Prayer Saturday 9 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
View All Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now