KOWALSKI FRANCIS JOHN

Passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded in love by friends and family. Francis, also known as "Sonny," "Coffee," and "Franko," was a longtime resident of the South Side. Married in 1948 to Dolores M. (Bosack) Kowalski, Francis worked at the Equitable Gas Company and also operated his own business. Francis loved spending time with his family, playing the piano, and enjoyed gardening. He touched the hearts of everyone he met with his "Pap Pap" charm. Beloved husband of the late Dolores M. "Sis" (Bosack) Kowalski; father of Dee M. Trop (Raymond), Colleen F. Marconi (David), and the late James F. Kowalski; grandfather of Brandon, Justin, and Evan Trop. He was preceded in his death by four sisters and three brothers. A Viewing will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2-9 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Prayer Saturday 9 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.