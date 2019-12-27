Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Susanna Parish
200 Stotler Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
FRANCIS JOSEPH SANTORELLO


1937 - 2019
FRANCIS JOSEPH SANTORELLO Obituary
SANTORELLO FRANCIS JOSEPH

Age 82, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 10, 1937, son of the late Blaze Santorello and Mary Nardozzi. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carole; his adoring children, Danielle (Richard) Cole and Joseph (Jennifer) Santorello. He was so proud of his four grandsons, Blaze and Evan Cole, and Luke and Michael Santorello; survived by his loving sister, Gemma (Jim) Zimmerman. For over 55 years, Fran was a well respected Real Estate Broker.  He was a gift and loved by everyone.  His willingness to help others was unwavering. You could always count on Fran.  Fran was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather first and foremost. He treasured his family and embraced every moment he had with them. His love for family and friends is what made him so special. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him including his nieces, nephews, cousins and his many friends.  Honoring Fran's wishes, there will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 12:00 p.m., noon at St. Susanna Parish, 200 Stotler Rd., Pgh., PA 15235. Private Entombment in Mt. Hope Cemetery.  Family suggests donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.   Arrangements entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
