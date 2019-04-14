THOMAS FRANCIS JOSEPH, JR.

Age 60, of Chula Vista, California, formerly of the Beltzhoover section of Pittsburgh, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. Beloved husband of Myrna Ramirez Thomas; father of Zahra Thomas, Akira Thomas (Fadeenah) and Ashley (Brent) McNeil; loving grandfather of Aalieyah, Amber, Amiyah, and Akira, Jr. He was preceded in death by parents, Mildred and Francis J. Thomas, Sr.; sisters, Frances (Rudy) Johnson and Lorna Trapp. Mr. Thomas, affectionately known as Frankie, is survived by sisters, Shirley Wilson, Linda Thomas (Roy), Laura Thomas; and brother Howard (Geraldine) Thomas. Frankie will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, as well as many friends. Frankie graduated from South Hills High School and over his long work career held various jobs from machinist to long-range trucker traveling the vast highways of this country to longshoreman on the docks of Long Beach, Calif. A lifelong Steelers and Pirates fan, Frankie rooted for his hometown teams with enthusiasm in every city where he lived. A loving bear of a man, he will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life reception was held in Southern Calif., and in Pittsburgh, one will be held April 21st, at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center, 1852 Enoch St., Pittsburgh, PA, 15219, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.