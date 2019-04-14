Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS JOSEPH THOMAS Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCIS JOSEPH THOMAS Jr. Obituary
THOMAS FRANCIS JOSEPH, JR.

Age 60, of Chula Vista, California, formerly of the Beltzhoover section of Pittsburgh, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. Beloved husband of Myrna Ramirez Thomas; father of Zahra Thomas, Akira Thomas (Fadeenah) and Ashley (Brent) McNeil; loving grandfather of Aalieyah, Amber, Amiyah, and Akira, Jr. He was preceded in death by parents, Mildred and Francis J. Thomas, Sr.; sisters, Frances (Rudy) Johnson and Lorna Trapp. Mr. Thomas, affectionately known as Frankie, is survived by sisters, Shirley Wilson, Linda Thomas (Roy), Laura Thomas; and brother Howard (Geraldine) Thomas. Frankie will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, as well as many friends. Frankie graduated from South Hills High School and over his long work career held various jobs from machinist to long-range trucker traveling the vast highways of this country to longshoreman on the docks of Long Beach, Calif. A lifelong Steelers and Pirates fan, Frankie rooted for his hometown teams with enthusiasm in every city where he lived. A loving bear of a man, he will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life reception was held in Southern Calif., and in Pittsburgh, one will be held April 21st, at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center, 1852 Enoch St., Pittsburgh, PA, 15219, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.