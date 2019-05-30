Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS FERRAGONIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS P. FERRAGONIO Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCIS P. FERRAGONIO Jr. Obituary
FERRAGONIO, JR. FRANCIS P.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, "Officer" Francis P. Ferragonio Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at age 64. Fran was born November 15, 1954, in Pittsburgh, PA to Francis and Madeline (Scuro) Ferragonio. He graduated from Plum High School in 1973 and went on to obtain his Bachelor's in Administration of Justice from the University of Pittsburgh. Later on, Fran went back to school at Point Park University to obtain a second Bachelor's in Secondary Education of Social Studies. November 11, 1989, Fran married the apple of his eye, Patricia "Patty" Barbarino and then went on to raise two daughters, Lauren and Sarah. Officer Fran served the Penn Hills Community as a police officer for 25 years (F.O.P. Lodge 91), and as a history teacher at Linton Middle School for seven years. Fran wore many hats throughout his life and put his heart into everything he did; paper boy, Community Market, police officer, teacher, hypnotist, driving instructor, tax collector, and family man. Anyone that knew Fran knew how proud he was of his family, especially his two daughters, Lauren and Sarah. Fran loved collecting Snoopy and Jiminy Cricket memorabilia, spending time with his family, learning new hobbies like ventriloquism, and helping others. To know Fran was to love him, and you never left his company without being a little bit happier and a little bit wiser. Fran was preceded in death by his father, Fran, Sr.; mother, Madeline "Mal"; and father-in-law, Orazio "Orrie". He is survived by his wife, Patty; his two daughters, Lauren and Sarah; his brother, Anthony (wife, Kathy); sister, Annette; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings-in-law, and friends who he treated like family. Friends received Thursday 7-9 p.m., Friday 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Saturday at 11 a.m. F.O.P. Service at the funeral home Friday at 7 p.m. Donations in Fran's memory to: Penn Hills Monument Fund c/o S&T Bank, 12262 Frankstown Road, Pgh., PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now