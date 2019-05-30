FERRAGONIO, JR. FRANCIS P.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, "Officer" Francis P. Ferragonio Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at age 64. Fran was born November 15, 1954, in Pittsburgh, PA to Francis and Madeline (Scuro) Ferragonio. He graduated from Plum High School in 1973 and went on to obtain his Bachelor's in Administration of Justice from the University of Pittsburgh. Later on, Fran went back to school at Point Park University to obtain a second Bachelor's in Secondary Education of Social Studies. November 11, 1989, Fran married the apple of his eye, Patricia "Patty" Barbarino and then went on to raise two daughters, Lauren and Sarah. Officer Fran served the Penn Hills Community as a police officer for 25 years (F.O.P. Lodge 91), and as a history teacher at Linton Middle School for seven years. Fran wore many hats throughout his life and put his heart into everything he did; paper boy, Community Market, police officer, teacher, hypnotist, driving instructor, tax collector, and family man. Anyone that knew Fran knew how proud he was of his family, especially his two daughters, Lauren and Sarah. Fran loved collecting Snoopy and Jiminy Cricket memorabilia, spending time with his family, learning new hobbies like ventriloquism, and helping others. To know Fran was to love him, and you never left his company without being a little bit happier and a little bit wiser. Fran was preceded in death by his father, Fran, Sr.; mother, Madeline "Mal"; and father-in-law, Orazio "Orrie". He is survived by his wife, Patty; his two daughters, Lauren and Sarah; his brother, Anthony (wife, Kathy); sister, Annette; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings-in-law, and friends who he treated like family. Friends received Thursday 7-9 p.m., Friday 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Saturday at 11 a.m. F.O.P. Service at the funeral home Friday at 7 p.m. Donations in Fran's memory to: Penn Hills Monument Fund c/o S&T Bank, 12262 Frankstown Road, Pgh., PA 15235.