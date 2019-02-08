PASCARETTA FRANCIS P. "PERSH"

Age 98, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie "Posie" (Schierberl); loving father of Robert (Fatima), Winifred (James) Ryan, Clare Longo, Laurie Ceraso, Julene (Donald) Pegher, and Marcia (Anthony) DiPaolo; proud grandfather of Danilo, Natalie, Nadine, Adam, Nicholas, Leah, Gregory, Angela and Vincent; great-grandfather of Brian, Isabella, Isaiah, Avery and Sienna; brother of Joan Carter, Sr. Virginia Pascaretta SC and the late Rosemary Pascaretta. Persh was a WWII Army Air Corp veteran, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Nix-Vogel American Legion Post 935 and a lifelong parishioner of St. Wendelin Church. Francis' family would like to thank Norbert Personal Care Home and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to American Legion Post #935, 280 Joseph Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 or Norbert Personal Care, 2413 St. Norbert Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 or Heartland Hospice, 750 Holiday Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Please send condolences to:

www.johnfslater.com