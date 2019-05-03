Home

FRANCIS P. "FRANK" WEBER

FRANCIS P. "FRANK" WEBER Obituary
WEBER FRANCIS P. "FRANK"

Age 86, of Monroeville, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen "Judy" (Steigerwald) Weber; loving father of Randy P. Weber and Jeffrey G. Weber; brother of the late Raymond and Dorothy Weber. Frank was a Korean War Army veteran. He retired from the Boro of Wilkinsburg, where he served as a Police Officer for 30 years, and was a member and financial secretary of F.O.P. Lodge 91. Frank enjoyed baseball, fishing and traveling. Service and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
