POLLIARD, JR. FRANCIS "PETE"

Age 88, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He met his beloved wife, Dorothy B. Polliard (Miller), in 1955 at Etna High School and enjoyed 64 years of marriage together. He was the loving father of Cynthia Jean Shafer of Lorain, OH; grandfather of three; great-grandfather of four; brother of the late Clara Farbacher; and son of the late Francis Polliard, Sr. and Clara Polliard (Stumpf). Pete enjoyed, hunting, fishing, planting flowers in his garden and woodworking. He started his painting career with his father at a young age and continued to paint throughout his working years. Pete lived a good, clean life with his family by his side. He was a giving man and a joy to be around. He will be dearly missed. Services are to remain private. Memorial donations may be to Good Samaritan Hospice: Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.