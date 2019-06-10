Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS POLLIARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS "PETE" POLLIARD Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCIS "PETE" POLLIARD Jr. Obituary
POLLIARD, JR. FRANCIS "PETE"

Age 88, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He met his beloved wife, Dorothy B. Polliard (Miller), in 1955 at Etna High School and enjoyed 64 years of marriage together. He was the loving father of Cynthia Jean Shafer of Lorain, OH; grandfather of three; great-grandfather of four; brother of the late Clara Farbacher; and son of the late Francis Polliard, Sr. and Clara Polliard (Stumpf). Pete enjoyed, hunting, fishing, planting flowers in his garden and woodworking. He started his painting career with his father at a young age and continued to paint throughout his working years. Pete lived a good, clean life with his family by his side. He was a giving man and a joy to be around. He will be dearly missed. Services are to remain private. Memorial donations may be to Good Samaritan Hospice: Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now