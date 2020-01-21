|
|
RECKTENWALD FRANCIS RICHARD
Age 80, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Brentwood. Husband of Lorraine (Davic) and the late Theresa (Moore); father of Rick (Janet), Michael (Kim), Mary Kay (Mark) Stiefvater, and Mark (Michelle); stepfather of Joetta (Jim) Royal, Amy Barna and Matt (Heather) Trainor; proud grandfather of 19; great-grandfather of one; brother of Paul "Bud" (Donna) and the late Mary Ann Lauterbach, Marlene Donahoe, Robert Recktenwald Robert Recktenwald and William Recktenwald. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. One of Dick's passions was magic. He was a longtime member of International Brotherhood of Magicians. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020