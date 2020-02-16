Home

FRANCIS T. BOMBARA Obituary
BOMBARA FRANCIS T.

Age 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020. Son of the late Stephen and Henriettta Bombara; beloved brother of Richard (Nancy) and Kenneth (Patricia) Bombara; also many loving aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 3-7 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday, 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Verland Foundation, 212 Iris Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
