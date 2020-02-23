Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS TIRIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS TIRIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS TIRIO Obituary
TIRIO FRANCIS

Age 74, of Mt. Washington on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved  husband of Linda Marie Meixner; loving father of Frank Tirio, Jr. and Anyse Spang (Christopher); grandfather of Zachary Harris, Hayley Tirio, Nicholas and Hillary Spang; brother of Ronald Tirio (Colleen), Barbara Simms, Joe Caffardo (Cindy), Anthony Caffardo (Donna) and the late Fred Toles; also survived by loving family and friends.  Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Visitation on Monday 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 214 Virginia Ave. Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Please Meet in St. Mary of the Mount Church for the Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 a.m., followed by Veteran Honors by Post 5111. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -