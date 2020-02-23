|
|
TIRIO FRANCIS
Age 74, of Mt. Washington on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Marie Meixner; loving father of Frank Tirio, Jr. and Anyse Spang (Christopher); grandfather of Zachary Harris, Hayley Tirio, Nicholas and Hillary Spang; brother of Ronald Tirio (Colleen), Barbara Simms, Joe Caffardo (Cindy), Anthony Caffardo (Donna) and the late Fred Toles; also survived by loving family and friends. Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Visitation on Monday 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 214 Virginia Ave. Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Please Meet in St. Mary of the Mount Church for the Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10 a.m., followed by Veteran Honors by Post 5111. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020