Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
FRANCIS X. "SKIP" SCHEIDTER III

FRANCIS X. "SKIP" SCHEIDTER III Obituary
SCHEIDTER III FRANCIS X. "SKIP"

Age 72, of Brookline, passed peacefully on July 13, 2019. Loving husband of 44 years to Kristine A. (Mielnicki); cherished father of the late Brian and Patricia; dear brother of the late David; adoring pap of Michael Wagner (Sarah); a very special great-grandpap to Reid, Dawson and Brynlee Wagner; treasured friend of many. Skip proudly served our country during Vietnam. Per his wishes, he shall be privately laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
