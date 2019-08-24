|
PAWLOSKY, M.D. FRANCIS XAVIER
Passed away at the age of 94, on August 21, 2019. Frank was born on November 29, 1924 in Hickory, PA to Francis and Leona Pawlosky. He served in the Navy during WWII, earning honorable remarks such as the American Theater Ribbon, WWII Victory Medal and Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon. Frank went on to earn his bachelors degree at Westminster College, followed by medical school at the University of Pittsburgh. He practiced family medicine for over 50 years in Mount Lebanon, PA, where he pioneered the concept of the emergency room. He was also the plant physician at General Electric and Universal Cyclops Steel. Frank had a passion for farming, especially when tending to his farm at Lake Suzanne, playing the violin, gardening and giving to numerous charities. Most of all, he loved his family. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Joseph (Edna) Pawlosky and Anthony (Mary) Pawlosky. Survivors include his beloved wife, Betty (nee McClements) Pawlosky; children, Suzanne Grevey and Mark McKinney; grandchildren, Kristen (Kyle) Anderson, Morgan (Andrew) Dick, Stephanie Grevey and Justin McKinney; nieces, Nancy Koppenhafer and Barbara Burdette; caregiversm Darlene Whitlock, Paula Faust and Renee Salazar; and other loving friends and family members. Visitation will be held at HODAPP FUNERAL HOME, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Monday, August 26, from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Burial will take place after a small service in the Notre Dame Chapel at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Rd., Canonsburg, PA 15017 on Tuesday, August 27, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019