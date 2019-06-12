STONE FRANCIS XAVIER

Age 88, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in New York City on May 29, 1931 to the late Agnes McNamara and Charles Henry Stone. Frank graduated from Chaminade High School in Mineola, NY and then went on to get his degree in Chemical Engineering from Villanova University. His entire career was as a Chemical Engineer until he retired in 1993 from Calgon Carbon. Prior to that he served as Head Plant Engineer at Merck in Puerto Rico, as well as various positions with Merck in the US and Canada. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army and was part of the European peacekeeping forces in Schweinfurt, Germany. Frank married the love of his life, Camille (Basile) Stone, in Bradford, PA on October 1, 1960. Beloved husband for 58 years to Camille, they had five children. He was the much-adored father of Michelle Stone Weaver (husband, Ned Weaver) of Chagrin Falls, OH, Mark Stone of Arlington, VA, Maureen Stone Hoff (husband, Mark Hoff) of Bedminster, NJ, Thomas Stone (wife, Erika Stone) of Bridgeville, PA and Melissa Stone Mangham (husband, Colin Mangham) of Los Angeles, CA. He had eight beloved grandchildren, Grant and Luke Weaver, Garrett and Elliott Stone, Sydney and Alexandra Stone, Phoebe and Fox Henry Mangham. Frank was preceded in death by his older brother, Charles. Frank's most striking quality was his positive and gentle nature and soothing temperament, rarely raising his voice or losing his temper with family, friends or strangers. He was funny, kind, talented, smart and known to be the ultimate gentleman. He was happiest with his family and on the links and spent countless hours with his family at Montour Heights Country Club in Moon. He was also a master craftsman of beautiful furniture and his children fondly remember the sound of his tools and the smell of saw dust in his workshop in their home. Frank also built model airplanes and railroads and all of his children knew where to find the local hobby shops in their respective towns! Frank left this world with grace and on his own terms and will be tremendously missed by his entire family. May he rest in peace. Please meet at St. Margaret Mary Church for Mass on Friday, June 14th at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Full Military Honors. Donations may be made to mymassrequest.org or . Arrangements by COPELAND'S.