VAN MASTRIGT FRANCISCUS "FRANCK"
Age 81, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, of South Park Township. Beloved husband of 51 years to Darlene Van Mastrigt; loving father of Darrell and Shawn (Jennie); cherished pap of Hayden; brother of Pieter and Willem. Franck was a longtime accomplished concert pianist and teacher and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends will be received at 10:00 a.m. in Jefferson United Presbyterian Church, 716 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills on Saturday, March 2, 2019, for a one hour visitation followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to:
www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019