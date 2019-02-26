Home

FRANCISCUS "FRANCK" VAN MASTRIGT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCISCUS "FRANCK" VAN MASTRIGT Obituary
VAN MASTRIGT FRANCISCUS "FRANCK"

Age 81, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, of South Park Township. Beloved husband of 51 years to Darlene Van Mastrigt; loving father of Darrell and Shawn (Jennie); cherished pap of Hayden; brother of Pieter and Willem. Franck was a longtime accomplished concert pianist and teacher and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends will be received at 10:00 a.m. in Jefferson United Presbyterian Church, 716 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills on Saturday, March 2, 2019, for a one hour visitation followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
