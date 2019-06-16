BLASKO FRANK A.

Age 90, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Braddock passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (Kipple) Blasko; loving father of Ruth M. Blasko, Sandy (Chuck) Hess, and Jodi Anderson; grandfather of Robert Hess and Shawn (Fiancee, Angela Bickford) Hess; brother of the late Joe, John, and Mike Blasko. Frank worked for Continental Can, Volkswagen and was the VP of the United Auto Workers Local Union of New Stanton. He was an avid sports enthusiast, especially baseball, golf, football and hockey. Private services were held at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Interment was private. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org or the , 600 River Ave., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.