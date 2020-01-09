|
BUCZKOWSKI FRANK A. "PAPPA BUTCH"
Age 51, of Shaler Twp., on Jan. 2, 2020. Husband of Debra Satzger Buczkowski; father of John, Tim (Amber), Keri and Brady Buczkowski; grandfather of Jacob, Elliana and Riley; son of the late Edward and Geraldine Betz Buczkowski; brother of Edward A. (Denise), Gary Buczkowski and the late Diana Italia. Visitation Thurs. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Service Fri. 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The Childrens Institute of Pittsburgh www.amazingkids.org, or Give Kids the World www.gktw.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020