Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
FRANK A. "PAPPA BUTCH" BUCZKOWSKI

FRANK A. "PAPPA BUTCH" BUCZKOWSKI Obituary
BUCZKOWSKI FRANK A. "PAPPA BUTCH"

Age 51, of Shaler Twp., on Jan. 2, 2020. Husband of Debra Satzger Buczkowski; father of John, Tim (Amber), Keri and Brady Buczkowski; grandfather of Jacob, Elliana and Riley; son of the late Edward and Geraldine Betz Buczkowski; brother of Edward A. (Denise), Gary Buczkowski and the late Diana Italia. Visitation Thurs. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Service Fri. 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The Childrens Institute of Pittsburgh www.amazingkids.org, or Give Kids the World www.gktw.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
