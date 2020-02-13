Home

FRANK A. BUYNA Sr.

Age 91, of Shaler Twp., on February 11, 2020. Husband of Theresa A. Bruce Buyna. Father of Frank A., Jr. (Denise) and Thomas A. (Catherine). Grandfather of Frank A. Buyna, III (Jennifer), Abby Lucostic (Philip), and Bridget Buyna (Travis). Great-grandfather of Mary E. Buyna, Frank A. Buyna, IV, and Gracie Mae Lucostic. Son of the late Anthony J. Buyna and Marie Rose Cerny. Frank was a Veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he was also a truck driver for the city of Pittsburgh. No visitation, service and interment private. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
