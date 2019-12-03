|
COLE FRANK A.
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Albert Cole announces his passing on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 68. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Laurie; his children, Kelly (Rev. Dr. Mark) Whitsel, Katie (William) Strathmann, and Kari (Anthony) Kress; his grandchildren, Silas, Oliver, Adelaide, Quinn, Ella, Miles, and Griffin; and his siblings, Carol (Norman) DiClemente and David (Diane) Cole. Frank was born in Pittsburgh on January 9, 1951 to the late Bronson and Ruth Cole. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, family, and provision. Visitation will be held on December 4th from 6-8 p.m. and December 5th 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 305 Main St. Imperial, PA 15126. A funeral service in memory of Frank will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Union Presbyterian Church Steubenville Pike, Robinson. Please meet the family at the church for the service.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019